Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,020,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 862,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

