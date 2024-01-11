Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.07). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million.

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $192,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,522 shares of company stock worth $561,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

