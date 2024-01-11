Five Below, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.42.

FIVE opened at $191.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.92.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Five Below by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,525,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

