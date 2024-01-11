Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dutch Bros Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE:BROS opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

