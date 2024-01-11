Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 767 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

