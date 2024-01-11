Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $404,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,792,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

