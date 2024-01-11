Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $156.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

