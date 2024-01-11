Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after buying an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $128,592,000.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

