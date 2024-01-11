Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 23,750 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gogo worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gogo by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 86.6% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gogo

Insider Transactions at Gogo

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.