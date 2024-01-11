Skylands Capital LLC Buys 62,075 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,075 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Denny’s worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 45.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

