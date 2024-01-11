Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 228,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after buying an additional 200,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CSV opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Carriage Services

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.