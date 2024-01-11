Skylands Capital LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,833 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.78. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 2,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,222.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

