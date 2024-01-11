Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 247,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

