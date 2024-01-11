Skylands Capital LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CL King began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

