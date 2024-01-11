13,850 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ModivCare by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 75.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 3,141.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $574.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $686.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

