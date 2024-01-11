Skylands Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $117.88.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

