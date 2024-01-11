NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTST. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

