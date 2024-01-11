Hermez Network Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00008452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $145.49 million and approximately $77,094.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.97480877 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75,340.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

