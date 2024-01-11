Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Genesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genesco

Genesco Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $342.06 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Genesco by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Genesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.