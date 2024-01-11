Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $14.61 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Melius Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $14.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share. Melius Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $252.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $261.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.