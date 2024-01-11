William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.30. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,006,150. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

