B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Solo Brands in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

