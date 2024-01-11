FY2023 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Lifted by B. Riley

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

