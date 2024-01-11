Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.