Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nuvalent in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $80.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,946,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,000 shares of company stock worth $19,951,148. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.