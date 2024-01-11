FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

