Air Canada Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.08 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

AC opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.42. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

