Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$131.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.