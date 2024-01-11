Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.90. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,698.00.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.