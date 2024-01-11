Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKWD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

