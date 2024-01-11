FY2023 Earnings Forecast for 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Issued By Raymond James

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($3.22). The company had revenue of C$32.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNT

30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance

30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.