Titan International, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.07 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth $13,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 525,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 350,189 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 756,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 326,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Titan International by 31,016,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 310,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

