Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.06. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.726378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. Paradigm Capital decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised Martinrea International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRE

Insider Transactions at Martinrea International

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,595 shares of company stock worth $106,737. Corporate insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.