ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

ARR stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $979.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $5,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $5,109,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

