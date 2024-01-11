Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $54,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

