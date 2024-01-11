Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.
Sandstorm Gold Price Performance
NYSE SAND opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 192,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,799.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- How to Invest in Esports
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.