CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $92.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

