Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $222.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of ANET opened at $249.31 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $251.25. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

