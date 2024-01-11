StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.02 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $35,504,000. State Street Corp raised its position in StoneCo by 85.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 2,034,974 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in StoneCo by 164.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,224,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 2,007,522 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

