PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $57.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.