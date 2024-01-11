Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $22.40

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FWRG

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.