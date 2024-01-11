American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 265,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

