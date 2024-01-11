Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $191.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.92. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

