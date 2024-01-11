8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $3.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.86.
EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on EGHT
Insider Activity at 8X8
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $36,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $5,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
8X8 Trading Up 0.8 %
EGHT stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $436.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.49.
8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 8X8
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.