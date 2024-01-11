NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.