Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $39.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.