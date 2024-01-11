First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Down 2.7 %

First Solar stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.33. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.