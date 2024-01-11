General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

GIS opened at $63.15 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

