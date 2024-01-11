Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $46.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

