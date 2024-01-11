Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Price Target at $200.71

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

