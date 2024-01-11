Reviewing MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) & Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MustGrow Biologics and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MustGrow Biologics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $17.46 billion 1.86 $1.15 billion $1.30 35.42

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than MustGrow Biologics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MustGrow Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 0 4 16 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MustGrow Biologics and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corteva has a consensus target price of $64.47, indicating a potential upside of 40.01%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than MustGrow Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MustGrow Biologics and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MustGrow Biologics N/A N/A N/A Corteva 5.38% 7.47% 4.40%

Summary

Corteva beats MustGrow Biologics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MustGrow Biologics

(Get Free Report)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses. The company is also developing bioherbicide to treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, home, and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets; and postharvest food preservation, an application in sprout, disease, and pathogen treatment for storage and food preservation markets. The company was formerly known as Duport Capital Ltd. and changed its name to MustGrow Biologics Corp. in March 2018. MustGrow Biologics Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.